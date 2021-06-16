Imtiaz Ali's Birthday: All The Movies By The Filmmaker That You Can Watch On Netflix

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has risen to fame in Bollywood over the years. With movies like Jab We Met, Highway, Rockstar and Love Aaj Kal among others, the director has managed to flaunt his versatility in filmmaking. Not only has he acted, directed and produced many popular movies, he has also written scripts for many of his renowned films. As the filmmaker turns 50 years old, today, June 16, 2021, here are some movies that can be streamed on Netflix.

Imtiaz Ali's movies on Netflix

Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met takes a look at the lives of two individuals with different perspectives on life. Aditya, a wealthy businessman who is depressed and wants to quit living his life until he bumps into Geet, she is a carefree and peppy girl who loves herself. The movie has become a cult classic over the years and has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10 stars.

Love Aaj Kal

Viewers can stream Love Aaj Kal on Netflix. The romantic comedy movie's plot focuses on love stories taking place in two different timelines. Veer Singh, an old man and hardcore romantic narrates his love story to Jai Vardhan Singh. The latter had broken up with his girlfriend, Meera Pandit. The story compels the two men to analyse if love had evolved as time changed. The film had become a hit among the audience who gave it a rating of 6.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal follows the story of Harry, a tour guide in Europe who promises to help Sejal find an engagement ring which she loses during Harry's tour. Throughout the journey, they grow closer and learn more about each other. The romantic comedy movie focuses on the two's struggle to acknowledge their feelings for each other. The 2017 film has received a rating of 5.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Tamasha

Imitiaz Ali's movie Tamasha boasted of a star cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Javed Sheikh, Piyush Sharma and many others. The film followed the life of Ved who suffers from a personality disorder. When he travels to Corsica in France, he meets Tara and the two fall in love. They decide to get married. But the latter soon finds out that Ved is a different person when he is around his family. Ved's life is shown in three different stages throughout the movie.

Image: Still from Tamasha

