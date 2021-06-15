Imtiaz Ali's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Right Imtiaz Ali Movie Based On Its Plot?

Imtiaz Ali has been one of the most loved filmmakers in Bollywood for a long time. He has gone to direct a number of films that have been well received by audiences. From his unique storytelling style to the choice of scripts, fans have loved and celebrated his work throughout his active years in Bollywood. Thus, on the occasion of Imtiaz Ali’s birthday, here's a short quiz that one can take to test their knowledge about the director. A number of film plots have been jotted down below and one would have to guess the right film based on that plot.

Guess the Imtiaz Ali movie on the basis of its storyline

1) The plot follows a person who dreams of becoming a musician. He eventually attains all that he dreamt of. However, he ends up anguished and despondent by the loss of a certain person, whom he loved passionately.

A) Highway

B) Jab We Met

C) Rockstar

2) The plot follows the life of two couples set in different timelines. While one appears to be a modern couple the second couple comes off as an old school romantic. Tales from the past couple fuel and pave the way for the current couple.

A) Jab Harry Met Sejal

B) Tamasha

C) Love Aaj Kal

3) The plot follows the life of a young and adventurous girl. A tragedy breaks out in her life leading her to be separated from her family for a long time. In a land of strangers, this woman manages to soon adapt to her surroundings and begin to enjoy and find purpose.

A) Jab Harry Met Sejal

B) Jab we met

C) Highway

4) The plot follows the life of a man who has hit emotional rock bottom and decides to give up worldly pleasures. He meets a polar opposite person on his journey to nowhere and befriends her eventually. As the story plays along the narrative is shifted towards these two trying to make some sense of their lives.

A) Rockstar

B) Tamasha

C) Jab we met

5) The plot follows the life of a regular person trying to get by as he does his job daily. Trouble comes along when a person loses an item and tasks the protagonist with finding it for her. The two try their best to find the missing item and eventually develop a fondness for each other over time.

A) Jab Harry Met Sejal

B) Highway

C) Tamasha

6) The plot follows the life of a boy with dreams stuck in a mundane world. The creativity of the boy seems to be overshadowed by the monotony of the world. However, he finds a catalyst in his life who shows him the right path towards something he actually enjoys.

A) Rockstar

B) Tamasha

C) Highway

Answers:

C) Rockstar C) Love Aaj Kal C) Highway C) Jab we met A) Jab Harry Met Sejal B) Tamasha

Image: Imtiaz Ali Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.