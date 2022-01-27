In 5G Lawsuit, Delhi HC Reduces Penalty On Juhi Chawla From Rs 20 Lakh To Rs 2 Lakh

The Delhi High Court on Friday reduced the penalty on Juhi Chawla over her lawsuit against the implementation of the 5G network towers by the government. The actor had been directed to pay a penalty of Rs 20 lakh when her case was dismissed. A division bench of the high court has brought the fine down to Rs 2 lakh.

In another relief for Chawla, the bench also expunged some of the observations made by the judge when her plea was dismissed last year.

Delhi High Court reduces fine on Juhi Chawla over 5G case dismissal

5G Lawsuit | Delhi High Court's Division Bench reduces penalty on actor Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh



Bench also expunges several observations made by Single Judge during dismissal of lawsuit filed against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/ZtRX5yHX5W — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

The case was previously heard on Tuesday by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, after which it was listed for Thursday, as per a report on PTI.

It was reported on Tuesday that the court had proposed to reduce the costs on Juhi Chawla and two others, imposed by a single judge bench. The relief was to be provided only on the condition that she would have to participate in a public cause, because of her celebrity status. The actor, through her counsel, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, consented to the court's proposal.

The court also issued a notice to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

Khurshid had sought that the fine is waived off so that they could pursue the case.

The bench had then said, "We will not waive the cost completely but we can reduce it substantially from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. But that comes with a condition. Considering your client is a celebrity and has presence in public, so she should do some public work also." "Her image and position may be utilised by the society for some public work, some good campaign and good purpose also," it added.

The bench added, "Will she do it? She could do a programme for DSLSA here. DSLSA people will contact her and they could work out something and she can feature in it and could promote."

Khurshid stated that it would be an honour for her to do this, and conveyed her gratitude to the court for making the suggestion.

Juhi Chawla, though her counsel, also sought that she be provided with a waiver regarding the court fees, a request which was denied by the court.

"Everyone pays the court fees, she also has to pay it. It is not that the amount is exorbitant. We are not going to change it," the bench said. "Everyone has to follow the discipline of the court," it added.

Khurshid then requested the court to give them permission to deposit the court's fees, which would be returned to them, into the DSLSA's account.

Juhi Chawla's case dismissed with the imposition of a penalty

The appellants once again reiterated the alleged harmful effects of the 5G network towers, alleging that the radiations emerging from it would be harmful to human beings as well as animals residing in the vicinity of the towers. Juhi Chawla had sought that directions be issued to the authorities to certify to the public how safe the 5G towers were for the public.

In June last year, the court had dismissed the plea with a statement that the plea was "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity.'

Juhi had then approached the division bench of the high court and contended that the plea was dismissed with the imposition of the costs without any jurisdiction and contrary to the settled law. They contended that the plaint was quashed even before it was registered as a lawsuit.

Image: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla