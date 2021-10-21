In Aryan Khan Case, 2 Bollywood Names, 4 Places & Aryan-Ananya Chats In NCB Radar: Sources

In a major development, two more Bollywood names are under the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) scanner, sources told Republic Media Network. The anti-drug agency will also go through the WhatsApp chats of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and other stars, sources added. This comes on a day that NCB sleuths visited the house of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday and issued her summons, and also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat to collect some documents.

As per inputs, NCB has shortlisted four locations for carrying out searches. Also, the drug peddlers connected to the accused (in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case) will be questioned.

The NCB at the time of the cruise drug bust had stated that the arrests and seizures were only the tip of the iceberg. They had made it clear to expose the use of drugs in the Bollywood industry.

NCB to probe chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday

The NCB is looking into chats of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. Their electronic devices have been seized. The NCB on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Panday in Mumbai's Bandra area, intensifying the probe in the drugs case. The raid took place at the actor's Pali Hill flat. After the raid, Ananya was summoned by NCB for questioning, and she is enroute at the time of writing the article. The NCB officials recovered a laptop a phone and other electronic devices from her residence. As per sources, more Bollyworrd personalities are under the NCB scanner as their names emerged in the investigation.

Aryan Khan drugs case: Special NDPS court rejects bail; Bombay HC to hear plea on October 26

The bail petition of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. This comes after a special NDPS court had rejected bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison. Earlier in the day, SRK made his first public appearance after Aryan's arrest by NCB in the drugs case.

Mumbai cruise ship drugs case

The NCB on October 2 busted a high-profile drug party on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai and seized Mephedrone, Cocaine, Charas, MDMA, hydro phonic Weed and Rs 1,33,000 cash. The drug party was busted by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who along with the team boarded the ship guised as passengers after receiving inputs about the presence of drugs. As of date, 20 arrests have been made in the case.

