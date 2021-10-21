In Aryan Khan Case, 'multiple Bollywood Names Have Emerged In NCB's Probe': Sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau's probe in the case that began with the Mumbai-Goa Coredlia cruise drugs bust has intensified and is likely to broaden, sources said. This development comes even as the NCB has been probing the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, which had also entailed questioning of A-listers.

Starting with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest, now it seems more names from the film industry are emerging. The latest to come under the NCB scanner was Ananya Panday. However, that is not all, more Bollywood names are set to emerge, sources have told Republic.

Post Aryan Khan's arrest & Ananya Panday's summons, more Bollywood names in radar: Sources

After Aryan Khan's arrest in the NCB investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs bust, an initial name to emerge was of producer Imtiaz Khatri. He was summoned multiple times to the NCB office, and questioned for hours and his properties raided.

Now, Ananya Panday has been summoned for questioning at the NCB office at 2 PM on Thursday. She will also be questioned related to the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

The Student of the Year 2 star's name had emerged from Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats, wherein he had spoken with Ananya Panday. A brief search was held at her residence at Pali Hill in Bandra. She was then summoned by NCB.

As per sources, now multiple Bollywood names have emerged in the course of investigation.

The NCB at the time of the Mumbai cruise drugs bust had stated the arrests were only the tip of the iceberg. They had made clear their agenda to clear up drugs from Bollywood. The agency is looking at the 'larger nexus' associated with the case.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance at the Arthur Road jail to meet his son on Thursday. Later, the NCB officials visited his residence to collect documents related to Aryan Khan.

The bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munumun Dhamecha were rejected by the court on Wednesday. The trio, along with others, had been held by the NCB from the Goa-bound cruise on October 2. The NCB alleged that Aryan Khan admitted to consuming charas and he was in discussions with a foreign national over 'hard drugs.' Aryan Khan has moved the Bombay High Court for bail and the plea will be heard on October 26.