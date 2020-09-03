In Huge Sushant Case Development, CBI Quizzes Disha Salian's Employer Cornerstone's CEO

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday summoned Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh in what can be seen as the first big step by the central agency to probe any potential link between the Sushant Singh Rajput case and Disha Salian's death.

Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which was handling Sushant Singh Rajput. As per sources Bunty Sajdeh is currently at the CBI's DRDO guesthouse and will undergo questioning by the central agency.

Pithani discloses Cornerstone CEO's name

Republic Media Network accessed Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's first statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which reveals explosive details about the angles under the scanner of the investigative agency probing the actor's death. In the statement that has been accessed by Republic TV, among other things, Pithani has said that Sushant 'became unwell' after hearing of his manager Disha Salian's death on June 9.

Pithani - who has been grilled by the CBI since the investigation began - had earlier told Republic TV that he has given 'names' to the agency. As per the statement, Pithani has told CBI that Sushant spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone, soon after hearing the news about Disha's death. He also said that Sushant was so tense that he asked Pithani to sleep in his room and wanted to know every detail about the death of Salian, to which Pithani complied.

Disha's death and questions raised so far

A week ago, CBI sources told Republic TV that the investigating authority is keen to ascertain if Disha’s death was due to suicide or was a murder. This aspect of the investigation will play a crucial role in the examination of the chronology of the events leading to SSR’s death.

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off the fourteenth floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. Numerous questions have been raised on the police's claims that it was a suicide, right from politicians, Sushant’s family and friends to activists, and more so, why the Mumbai police didn't try to ascertain whether there was a link to the two deaths. Sushant's family has also alleged that he was afraid he'd be implicated in Disha's death by Rhea Chakraborty.

