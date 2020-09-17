In Disha Case, Maharashtra Home Minister Confronted Second Time On Same Day; Stays Mum

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh continued to maintain silence when probed with questions about the Disha Salian case. The NCP leader, who had arrived at the party's office, remained mum when posed with the constant questions about the celebrity manager allegedly calling Mumbai Police moments before her death. After maintaining silence on arrival at the venue, he remained tight-lipped on his exit as well.

Flak for Mumbai Police in SSR-Disha case

The silence of the Mahashrsa Vikas Aghadi comes amid intense flak for the Mumbai Police in the investigation of the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput cases. While the force not filing an FIR in the SSR case after over 40 days of probe and stalling Bihar Police when a team had arrived in Mumbai was heavily criticised, the probe into the Disha Salian case has now under scrutiny.

Republic has learned that the Investigating Officer in the case has been changed twice. Moreover, Disha’s Call Data Records till about four hours before the death show no cellular communication. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane claimed that she had dialled 100 and that her phone had been used after her death. Anil Deshmukh maintained silence when probed about these questions.

Previously, reports of the case files of Disha Salian being ‘deleted’ was also heavily criticised.

Disha Salian died after falling from a 14th floor flat of a building in Malad on June 8. The CBI, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has already summoned two names linked to her for questioning, her employer Bunty Sajdeh and friend Uday Singh Gauri. The CBI has not ruled out the possibility of summoning her fiance Rohan Rai, who has been incommunicado since then.

