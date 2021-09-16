In Jiah Khan Death Case, CBI Not To Get Access To Key Evidence & Texts With Pancholi

On Thursday, a Mumbai sessions court rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) petition filed for further investigation against actor Suraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case. In the month of December 2019, CBI had filed a plea seeking permission to send the dupatta (purportedly used by Khan to end her life) to Chandigarh and cell phones to retrieve messages exchanged between Khan and Pancholi.

Mumbai court rejects CBI's plea in Jiah Khan's Suicide Case

CBI had filed the application in December 2019 seeking permission to send the dupatta and seized cell phones to the Forensic Unit, FBI in the USA to retrieve deleted messages exchanged between late actor Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi through Blackberry messenger.

The plea stated that the messages exchanged between the deceased and the accused immediately before the time of death, along with the GPS location, are relevant for further investigations in the suicide case. Thus, it is required to send both the cellphones to the FBI for examination and report through Letter Regratory Report (LR). Pancholi's advocate Prashant Patil opposed the plea stating that the Bombay high court had rejected a similar plea by Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan in the year 2017.

Earlier in the month of July, Jiah Khan's death case was transferred to a special CBI court. Khan was found hanging at her Juhu residence in the year 2013. Jiah Khan, who was featured in blockbuster films like Ghajini and Housefull, had allegedly left behind a six-page letter that was found by her sister a few days after her mysterious death. Her then-boyfriend Pancholi was allegedly named in her suicide note. Later, the actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He was released on bail and the trial continued against him in the Sessions court.

At the court's first hearing, Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia had said, "I am quite positive about CBI. I hope the Maharashtra police give them the evidence and they send it for forensic analysis. My daughter was innocent, she had no fault, and it is beyond reasonable doubt that she was killed. I am waiting for justice, and I am very positive that Jiah will get justice."

Image: Instagram/ Jiah_Khan_Page