In Kangana Ranaut Property Demolition Case, MHRC Summons BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has summoned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal in the property demolition case of Kangana Ranaut. The rights body has asked the officer to make an appearance before them on January 20 next year. The Bombay High Court had previously set aside the demolition order of the BMC and called it 'malicious.'

BMC Commissioner summoned over Kangana's property demolition

Iqbal Chahal has been asked to be present in person before the MHRC at 11am on January 20, 2021. An advocate had filed a petition with the MHRC on the demolition controversy.

The office of Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films in Bandra's Pali Hill area had been demolished by the BMC on September 9. This was when the actor was on her way to Mumbai, when the 24-hour 'stop work' notice on the property, on which BMC cited 'illegal alterations', had ended.

Kangana had then moved the Bombay High Court seeking damages to the tune of Rs 2 crore. On November 27, the court came down heavily on the demolition and termed it as out of ‘legal malice’ and ‘sinister’ amid the actor’s strong statements against Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The court also appointed a valuer to evalute the compensation that needed to be paid to Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut had on December 2 filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that no order be passed without hearing arguments from her side.

