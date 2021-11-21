Last Updated:

In Pics: Aditya Seal's Cheery Look At His Baraat Will Have His Fans Celebrating Too

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday and celebrated the milestone in their relationship. Here are some pictures of Seal enjoying at his Baarat

Adelle Fernandes
Aditya Seal
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday in Mumbai.

Aditya Seal
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor made a spectacular entry in an open-air car, which was beautifully decorated with purple and white flowers.

Aditya Seal
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The groom seemed to be having the time of his life as he danced to his heart’s content in his Baarat.

Aditya Seal
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aditya Seal grooved with his close friends and family as they made their way to the wedding venue.

Aditya Seal
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The SOTY 2 actor wore an elegantly designed yellow jacket over a simple pastel yellow kurta and a white dhoti.

Aditya Seal
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

He paired his outfit with a white pagri and stole, which he wore gracefully around his neck.

Aditya Seal
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

He also dazzled with a broach on his pagri, which had hints of silver and gold and making his outfit stand out even more.

Aditya Seal
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been together for four years and began to make headlines when pictures of their pre-wedding rituals began to do the rounds.

