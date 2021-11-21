In Pics: Aditya Seal's Cheery Look At His Baraat Will Have His Fans Celebrating Too

Last Updated: 21st November, 2021 20:24 IST

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been together for four years and began to make headlines when pictures of their pre-wedding rituals began to do the rounds.

He also dazzled with a broach on his pagri, which had hints of silver and gold and making his outfit stand out even more.

He paired his outfit with a white pagri and stole, which he wore gracefully around his neck.

Aditya Seal grooved with his close friends and family as they made their way to the wedding venue.

The groom seemed to be having the time of his life as he danced to his heart’s content in his Baarat.

The actor made a spectacular entry in an open-air car, which was beautifully decorated with purple and white flowers.

