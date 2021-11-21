In Pics: Aditya Seal's Cheery Look At His Baraat Will Have His Fans Celebrating Too

Quick links:
The actor made a spectacular entry in an open-air car, which was beautifully decorated with purple and white flowers.
The groom seemed to be having the time of his life as he danced to his heart’s content in his Baarat.
Aditya Seal grooved with his close friends and family as they made their way to the wedding venue.
The SOTY 2 actor wore an elegantly designed yellow jacket over a simple pastel yellow kurta and a white dhoti.
He also dazzled with a broach on his pagri, which had hints of silver and gold and making his outfit stand out even more.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.