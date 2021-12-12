Last Updated:

In Pics: Ahan Shetty And Tura Sutaria Pose In Causals For Their Film Tadap's Success Party

Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty's latest actioner Tadap opened with raving reviews from celebrities and netizens alike. Check out the pics from the success party.

Tadap
Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's latest actioner Tadap opened with raving reviews from Bollywood celebrities and netizens alike. 

Tadap
On Sunday, the Tadap team was spotted attending the film's success party. Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty looked uber cool in their comfy casual outfits. 

Tadap
Tara and Sutaria posed next to Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Warda Khan, director Milan Luthria, and film writer Rajat Arora.  

Tadap
The team members looked happy with the response Ahan's debut film has been receiving, as they posed for the paparazzi.

Tadap
Tara kept the look casual with a black sleeveless crop top which she paired with zebra print trousers. 

Tadap
The Student of the Year 2 actor kept her makeup minimal and her locks open. She added a small handbag to complete her look. 

Tadap
Warda Khan wore an oversized light blue shirt which she teamed up with denim jeans. She also kept her red coloured locks open. 

Tadap
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala posed for the paparazzi with a faded smile. 

Tadap
He wore a blue full sleeve t-shirt and a pair of loose jeans. 

Tadap
Tara and Ahan posed with the film's director, Milan Luthria for the paparazzi. 

