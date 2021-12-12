In Pics: Ahan Shetty And Tura Sutaria Pose In Causals For Their Film Tadap's Success Party

Last Updated: 12th December, 2021 16:02 IST

Warda Khan wore an oversized light blue shirt which she teamed up with denim jeans. She also kept her red coloured locks open.

The Student of the Year 2 actor kept her makeup minimal and her locks open. She added a small handbag to complete her look.

Tara kept the look casual with a black sleeveless crop top which she paired with zebra print trousers.

The team members looked happy with the response Ahan's debut film has been receiving, as they posed for the paparazzi.

On Sunday, the Tadap team was spotted attending the film's success party. Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty looked uber cool in their comfy casual outfits.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.