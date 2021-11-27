Last Updated:

In Pics: Ahan Shetty To Nora Fatehi, Bollywood Celebs Spotted In Mumbai

Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Nora Fatehi, & Aayush Sharma were spotted in Mumbai. Nora flaunted her chic look, Suniel & Ahan looked dapper, Aayush looked elegant

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi was spotted stepping out of a gym in a chicest avatar. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The Kusu Kusu star was seen donning a soft lilac top and grey cycling shorts.

Image: Varinder Chawla

To enhance her look, Nora tied her top in a knot. The actor completed her look with black shades, a mini backpack and white sneakers.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma, recently, appeared on a reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sharma donned an all-white outfit. He looked radiant as he patiently struck several poses for the camera.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Suniel Shetty was spotted with his son, Ahan Shetty, who is all set to make his debut with Tadap. The father-son duo looked uber cool in their matching white t-shirts. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo opted for earthy colour Chino pants. Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap also features actor Tara Sutaria. 

Tags: Suniel Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ahan Shetty
