In Pics: Ahan Shetty To Nora Fatehi, Bollywood Celebs Spotted In Mumbai

Quick links:
To enhance her look, Nora tied her top in a knot. The actor completed her look with black shades, a mini backpack and white sneakers.
Sharma donned an all-white outfit. He looked radiant as he patiently struck several poses for the camera.
Actor Suniel Shetty was spotted with his son, Ahan Shetty, who is all set to make his debut with Tadap. The father-son duo looked uber cool in their matching white t-shirts.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.