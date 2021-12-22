Last Updated:

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & Others Attend Mega Screening With Cast Of '83'

Ranveer Singh led '83' movie's screening took place on Wednesday in Mumbai was attended by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pooja Hegde and more.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
83
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

The star-studded screening of the movie '83' took place on Wednesday. The movie is based on the Indian Cricket Team's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 

83
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lead actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posed alongside Padukone's family on the red carpet.

83
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer's family also attended '83' film's screening. 

83
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Singh wore a white suit with a black bowtie while Padukone wore a strapless floor-length gown. 

83
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt posed alongside Ranveer, the two will soon be seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. 

83
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap attended the screening of '83' together. 

83
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde wore a nude dress with a thigh slit and black stilettos for the screening. 

83
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi sported a fitted black dress with cut-out patterns on the waist as she attended the screening of '83'.

83
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Richa Chadha kept it casual as she wore a purple jumpsuit with a matching purple handbag. 

83
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi also attended the star-studded screening of '83' film. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: 83, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: 'RRR' team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt & SS Rajamouli all set to grace TKSS

In Pics: 'RRR' team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt & SS Rajamouli all set to grace TKSS
In Pics | Hrithik Roshan joins 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' team for film's success party

In Pics | Hrithik Roshan joins 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' team for film's success party
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com