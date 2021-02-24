Last Updated:

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani And Others Spotted Out & About

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, Kartik Aaryan & others spotted in the city. See pics —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Prachi Desai
1/11
Viral Bhayani

Actor Prachi Desai was spotted in Mumbai's Andheri area outside a dubbing studio. The actor was dressed in blue denim and paired them with a nice colourful shirt.

Malaika Arora
2/11
Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora chose to step out in the city wearing a blue athleisure outfit. Malaika followed the pandemic protocol and donned a face mask.

Tiger Shroff
3/11
Viral Bhayani

Tiger Shroff in his casual best was spotted in the city.

Kartik Aaryan
4/11
Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan pulled off his face mask to pose for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara Advani
5/11
Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani was spotted leaving Mumbai. Dressed in a mauve outfit, the actor was seen wearing a face mask at the airport on Wednesday.

Vijay Deverakonda
6/11
Viral Bhayani

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Devarakonda was spotted outside a dance class in Mumbai. The actor posed for the paparazzi stationed outside.

Alia Bhatt
7/11
Viral Bhayani

Dressed in white, Alia Bhatt attended director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor
8/11
Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The 'Roohi' star was seen wearing blue trousers, white crop top paired with a blue jacket.

Sunny Leone
9/11
Viral Bhayani

Sunny Leone, along with her three kids arrived in Mumbai. Husband Daniel Webber was there to receive his family.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
10/11
Viral Bhayani

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali posed for the paparazzi with his mother on his birthday.

Disha Patani
11/11
Viral Bhayani

Disha Patani was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actor accompanied Tiger Shroff for dinner.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT