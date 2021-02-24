IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani And Others Spotted Out & About

Last Updated: 24th February, 2021 22:56 IST

Sunny Leone, along with her three kids arrived in Mumbai. Husband Daniel Webber was there to receive his family.

Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The 'Roohi' star was seen wearing blue trousers, white crop top paired with a blue jacket.

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Devarakonda was spotted outside a dance class in Mumbai. The actor posed for the paparazzi stationed outside.

Kiara Advani was spotted leaving Mumbai. Dressed in a mauve outfit, the actor was seen wearing a face mask at the airport on Wednesday.

Kartik Aaryan pulled off his face mask to pose for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Malaika Arora chose to step out in the city wearing a blue athleisure outfit. Malaika followed the pandemic protocol and donned a face mask.

Actor Prachi Desai was spotted in Mumbai's Andheri area outside a dubbing studio. The actor was dressed in blue denim and paired them with a nice colourful shirt.

