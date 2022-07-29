Last Updated:

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma Promote 'Darlings'; Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Bday With Fans

From Alia Bhatt promoting 'Darlings' to Sanjay Dutt celebrating his birthday with fans; here are the celebs who were spotted out and about in the city.

Swati Singh
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and others promoted Darlings on Friday. The Raazi star looked adorable in a black and white striped dress teamed up with an oversized blazer.

Vijay Varma
Actor Vijay Varma stepped out in style for Darlings promotions and he looked dapper in a brown patterned oversized suit teamed up with a white and black shirt.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha stepped out into the city with their two adorable pets.

Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was spotted in Andheri and she looked chic in a red and white co-ord set.

Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 63rd birthday with fans who waited outside his house to greet the KGF 2 star.

Kareen Kapoor Khan
Kareen Kapoor Khan was spotted at Mahebub Studio in Bandra. The actor, who will soon be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, looked beautiful in neon-hued ethnic wear.

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was clicked at the T-Series office in Andheri. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor opted for a white shirt teamed up with blue-coloured jeans and dark brown boots.

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora waved at the paparazzi as she was spotted in Bandra. The actor-model donned a white sports bra and dark-coloured shorts.

Akanksha Singh
Runway 34 actor Akanksha Singh celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi in Juhu. She donned a cute white-coloured mini dress for the celebration.

