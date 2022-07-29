In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma Promote 'Darlings'; Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Bday With Fans

Quick links:
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and others promoted Darlings on Friday. The Raazi star looked adorable in a black and white striped dress teamed up with an oversized blazer.
Actor Vijay Varma stepped out in style for Darlings promotions and he looked dapper in a brown patterned oversized suit teamed up with a white and black shirt.
Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 63rd birthday with fans who waited outside his house to greet the KGF 2 star.
Kareen Kapoor Khan was spotted at Mahebub Studio in Bandra. The actor, who will soon be sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, looked beautiful in neon-hued ethnic wear.
Kartik Aaryan was clicked at the T-Series office in Andheri. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor opted for a white shirt teamed up with blue-coloured jeans and dark brown boots.
Malaika Arora waved at the paparazzi as she was spotted in Bandra. The actor-model donned a white sports bra and dark-coloured shorts.