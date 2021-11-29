Last Updated:

In Pics: 'Atrangi Re' & 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui' Team Papped During Promotions

Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are gearing up for their films' release. Here are some glimpses of them from promotion events.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was spotted on November 29 promoting her next film, Atrangi Re and its first song titled Chaka Chak.

Sara Ali Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor also performed on stage at the event in a pastel yellow traditional outfit.

Sara Ali Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan recreated one of her poses from the introductory poster of her character, Rinku from Atrangi Re at the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana was papped at the promotional event of his next project, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in which he will star opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen in a black tank top and gave the camera a big thumbs up as he wore his iconic orange-tinted sunglasses.

Vaani Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor put her hair in a half-pony at the promotional event for her next film and stunned in classy athleisure.

Vaani Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor wore a crop top and a pair of wide-legged blue velvet track pants for the event.

Vaani Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

The two Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-stars also posed for a picture together ahead of the release of their film on December 10.

