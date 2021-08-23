Last Updated:

IN PICS: Bollywood Star Ranbir Kapoor Papped In Bandra; See

‘Wake Up Sid’ star Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in his car in Bandra on August 23. The actor will next star in ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on August 23. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and black cap while tending to a call on his phone.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram on August 22 to wish her brother Ranbir Kapoor a happy Raksha Bandhan.

Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a ‘pre Raksha Bandhan dinner’ with Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor last week.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor recently surveyed Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction bungalow in Bandra.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in a period action drama, Shamshera alongside co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor will star in the upcoming film Brahmastra with  Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhu, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Alia Bhatt.

