IN PICS: Bollywood Star Ranbir Kapoor Papped In Bandra; See

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on August 23. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and black cap while tending to a call on his phone.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram on August 22 to wish her brother Ranbir Kapoor a happy Raksha Bandhan.
Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor recently surveyed Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction bungalow in Bandra.
Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in a period action drama, Shamshera alongside co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
