IN PICS | 'Brahmastra' Motion Poster Launch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Pose Candid

Last Updated: 15th December, 2021 19:47 IST

This will be the first time that real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen together

Ayan Mukerji is helming the superhero film that is set to release in theatres on 9 September 2022

The lead actor of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor, kept it casual as he sported a denim jacket with a blue shirt and matching jeans

After keeping fans waiting eagerly for almost a year, the cast and crew of the sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra unveiled the motion poster of the film on Wednesday

