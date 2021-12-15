Last Updated:

IN PICS | 'Brahmastra' Motion Poster Launch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Pose Candid

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the motion poster of their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra', during a poster launch event. See pics here.

Fengyen Chiu
Image: Varinder Chawla

After keeping fans waiting eagerly for almost a year, the cast and crew of the sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra unveiled the motion poster of the film on Wednesday 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The lead actor of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor, kept it casual as he sported a denim jacket with a blue shirt and matching jeans 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt wore a red evening dress with a cutout pattern on her bodice at the Brahmastra motion poster launch event

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayan Mukerji is helming the superhero film that is set to release in theatres on 9 September 2022

Image: Varinder Chawla

This will be the first time that real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen together 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles

