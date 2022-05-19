Last Updated:

IN PICS| Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Day 2: Aishwarya Rai, Deepika & More Divas Arrive In Style

The Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 17, 2022, and several well-known faces from the Indian film fraternity graced the event in their best looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
1/7
Image:Instagram@ aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Aishwarya Rai opted for a pink monotone Valentino ensemble. The actor paired it with pink heels and straight hair look.

Tamannaah Bhatia
2/7
Image:Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia made a bold appearance on the film festival red carpet in a black floor-length gown.

Helly Shah
3/7
Image:Instagram@hellyshahofficial

Popular Television celebrity Helly Shah made her Cannes debut in a glamorous sparkly gown with beautiful embellishments.

Deepika Padukone
4/7
Image:Instagram@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone opted for a stunning all-black look that she accessorised with a statement necklace. Hair tied in a loose bun and red bold lips rounded off her entire look.

Hina Khan
5/7
Image:Instagram@realhinakhan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Hina Khan was seen donning a scarlet red pleated off-shoulder gown.

Pooja Hegde
6/7
Image:Instagram@hegdepooja

Pooja Hegde made several heads turn at the film festival in an elegant strapless feathery gown with a sleek hairstyle.

Masoom Minawala Mehta
7/7
Image:Instagram@masoomminawala

Masoom Minawala opted for Yousef Akbar's bold pink gown at the red carpet event of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. 

