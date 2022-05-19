IN PICS| Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Day 2: Aishwarya Rai, Deepika & More Divas Arrive In Style

Quick links:
Aishwarya Rai opted for a pink monotone Valentino ensemble. The actor paired it with pink heels and straight hair look.
Tamannaah Bhatia made a bold appearance on the film festival red carpet in a black floor-length gown.
Popular Television celebrity Helly Shah made her Cannes debut in a glamorous sparkly gown with beautiful embellishments.
Deepika Padukone opted for a stunning all-black look that she accessorised with a statement necklace. Hair tied in a loose bun and red bold lips rounded off her entire look.
Pooja Hegde made several heads turn at the film festival in an elegant strapless feathery gown with a sleek hairstyle.
