In Pics: Debina-Gurmeet Welcome Ganesha In Traditional Attire; Malaika Arora's Casual Look

From Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary to Malaika Arora, Ahan Shetty and more; here's a look at B-town celebs spotted out and about in the city:

Swati Singh
Gurmeet Choudhary
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Television couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed Lord Ganesh a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The duo looked adorable in their traditional attire.

Tiger Shroff
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Tiger Shroff looked uber cool in a black t-shirt and white pants as he was papped in the city.

Khushali Kumar
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushali Kumar made a stylish appearance at the 'Mere Dil Gaye Ja' song launch.

Darshan Kumar
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Darshan Kumar looked dapper in a suit as he joined Khushali at the song launch event.

Malaika Arora
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora sported a black crop top and white joggers teamed up with super-cool sneakers as she was spotted in Bandra.

Ahan Shetty
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ahan Shetty waived at the paparazzi as he was clicked out and about in the city. He looked stylish in a black shirt and blue denim.

Sara Ali Khan
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan opted for a white crop top and denim shorts for her Tuesday Pilates session.

Khushi Kapoor
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor was clicked outside a gym and she aced a cropped sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

