Quick links:
Television couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed Lord Ganesh a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The duo looked adorable in their traditional attire.
Actor Tiger Shroff looked uber cool in a black t-shirt and white pants as he was papped in the city.
Malaika Arora sported a black crop top and white joggers teamed up with super-cool sneakers as she was spotted in Bandra.
Ahan Shetty waived at the paparazzi as he was clicked out and about in the city. He looked stylish in a black shirt and blue denim.