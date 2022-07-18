In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan & More Turn Heads With Stylish Looks In Airport

Quick links:
Deepika Padukone surely brought her fashion A-game to the airport as she sported a beige sweater on a white shirt and blue jeans. The actor has jetted off to an unknown destination.
'Heropanti' star Tiger Shroff was recently spotted in the city for a football match. The actor looked dapper in an all-black outfit.
Rajkummar Rao, who recently starred in the film HIT, was seen going out and about in a black t-shirt, jeans and a white cap.
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a printed shirt that he wore on a grey t-shit at the airport. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns, also met some fans during his outing.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the airport in a blue hoodie and matching jeans. The actor is reportedly shooting his upcoming film Shehzada.
Fan favourite Shehnaaz Gill looked pretty in a pink dress as she was recently spotted at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai.
Bhumi Pednekar carried an all-black look at the airport before she jetted off to an unknown destination. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor gave away major maternity outfit goals as she was snapped wearing a black bodycon dress and a matching shirt. The actor completed her look with a pair of black shoes and a bag.
Sanjay Dutt donned a black short kurta on grey trousers as he was spotted in the city. The actor is currently looking forward to his upcoming film Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.