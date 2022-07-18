Last Updated:

In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan & More Turn Heads With Stylish Looks In Airport

From Deepika Padukone donning a beige sweater on white shirt to Kartik Aaryan keeping it casual at the airport, here is how celebs stepped out in the city.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone surely brought her fashion A-game to the airport as she sported a beige sweater on a white shirt and blue jeans. The actor has jetted off to an unknown destination.

Tiger Shroff
'Heropanti' star Tiger Shroff was recently spotted in the city for a football match. The actor looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao, who recently starred in the film HIT, was seen going out and about in a black t-shirt, jeans and a white cap.

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a printed shirt that he wore on a grey t-shit at the airport. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns, also met some fans during his outing.

Kartik Aaryan
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the airport in a blue hoodie and matching jeans. The actor is reportedly shooting his upcoming film Shehzada.

Shehnaaz Gill
Fan favourite Shehnaaz Gill looked pretty in a pink dress as she was recently spotted at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar carried an all-black look at the airport before she jetted off to an unknown destination. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Sonam Kapoor
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor gave away major maternity outfit goals as she was snapped wearing a black bodycon dress and a matching shirt. The actor completed her look with a pair of black shoes and a bag.

Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt donned a black short kurta on grey trousers as he was spotted in the city. The actor is currently looking forward to his upcoming film Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon gave away major outfit goals as she looked chic as ever in a mini pink dress. The Mimi star completed her look with white shoes and a bag.

