In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani & Others Spotted At The Airport

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood actors up their fashion game as they were sported in stylish attires at the airport.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport in a matching stylish brown ensemble. 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple is currently enjoying the success of their latest biographical sports drama '83' as it is close to crossing Rs 50 crore at the box office within its first week of release. 

Disha Patani
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Disha Patani was spotted at the airport in a stylish crop top paired with ripped jeans. 

Disha Patani
Image: Varinder Chawla

The 29-year-old recently announced the wrap of her upcoming actioner 'Yodha' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. 

Sonal Chauhan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Sonal Chauhan was recently spotted at the airport in adorable pink attire. 

Sonal Chauhan
Image: Varinder Chawla

The 34-year-old actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama 'F3: Fun and Frustration'.

