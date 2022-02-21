Last Updated:

In Pics: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Make First Public Appearance As Husband & Wife

Farah Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their first public appearance as husband and wife post their wedding ceremony that took place on Feb 19.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala in the presence of close family and friends. 

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their first public appearance on Tuesday, post their wedding nuptials

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shibani wore a pastel pink coloured saree with a long-sleeved blouse and heavy neckpiece. 

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Farhan wore a matching cream coloured kurta pajama set. 

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple are yet to share official photos from their wedding ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating since 2018 post Farhan's split from his first wife Adhuna Bhabani.

