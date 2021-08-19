Last Updated:

IN PICS: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Launches New Book 'The Stranger In The Mirror' 

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra launched his new book and debut autobiography, 'The Stranger in the Mirror', with the 'Toofan' actor Mrunal Thakur.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla and Mrunal Thakur
1/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra launched his new book and debut autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror, in the presence of Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur
2/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Mrunal Thakur donned a yellow coloured pantsuit at Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's book launch. She wore minimum jewellery and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla and Mrunal Thakur
3/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra addressed questions about his new book sitting besides Mrunal Thakur

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla and Mrunal Thakur
4/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Mrunal Thakur and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke at the book launch event.

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla and Mrunal Thakur
5/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Mrunal Thakur and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra unwrapped the filmmaker's new book at the book launch event.

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla and Mrunal Thakur
6/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Mrunal Thakur posed with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with the book The Stranger In The Mirror in their hands.

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla
7/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra posed with his latest book.

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla and Mrunal Thakur
8/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Mrunal Thakur shared a smile with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra while posing with the book.

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla and Mrunal Thakur
9/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Mrunal Thakur playfully posed before the camera while displaying the book in her hand at the book launch.

Rakeysh Omprakash Chawla
10/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra signed some copies of his new book at the book launch.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
World Photography Day: Here's a look at 2021's most incredible viral pictures

World Photography Day: Here's a look at 2021's most incredible viral pictures
In Pics: Khushi, Vaani Kapoor, Ravi Kishan & more B-wood celebs flaunt their airport looks

In Pics: Khushi, Vaani Kapoor, Ravi Kishan & more B-wood celebs flaunt their airport looks