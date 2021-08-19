IN PICS: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Launches New Book 'The Stranger In The Mirror' 

Quick links:
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra launched his new book and debut autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror, in the presence of Mrunal Thakur.
Mrunal Thakur donned a yellow coloured pantsuit at Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's book launch. She wore minimum jewellery and tied her hair in a ponytail.
Mrunal Thakur and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra unwrapped the filmmaker's new book at the book launch event.
Mrunal Thakur posed with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with the book The Stranger In The Mirror in their hands.
Mrunal Thakur playfully posed before the camera while displaying the book in her hand at the book launch.
