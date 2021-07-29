IN PICS: From Alia Bhatt To Kartik Aaryan, All B'wood Celebs Spotted In Mumbai Recently

Quick links:
Abhishek Bachchan was spotted wearing a face mask and following all COVID-19 norms at the airport.
'Mimi' star Kriti Sanon is seen raising the temperature in a navy blue outfit as she arrived at the office of Maddock production house.
