IN PICS: From Alia Bhatt To Kartik Aaryan, All B'wood Celebs Spotted In Mumbai Recently

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and others, celebrities snapped at various locations in Mumbai. Have a look.

Joel Kurian
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan was spotted wearing a face mask and following all COVID-19 norms at the airport.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was clicked entering her car after a visit to a clinic in Mumbai.

Kajol
Kajol and daughter Nysa spotted on their way out of the Mumbai airport post their journey.

Kartik Aaryan,
Kartik Aaryan, dressed in casuals, smiles at the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon
'Mimi' star Kriti Sanon is seen raising the temperature in a navy blue outfit as she arrived at the office of Maddock production house. 

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora took her pet Casper out for a walk in Bandra, Mumbai.

Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr enjoyed a day out shopping.

Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde smiles back at the shutterbugs after she arrived at the airport in Mumbai.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao looks dapper in a tee and trousers as shutterbugs spotted him in Juhu, Mumbai.

Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria looked breezy in her all-white avatar as visited her 'Ek Villain Returns' director Mohit Suri.

