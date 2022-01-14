Last Updated:

IN PICS: From Arjun Kapoor To Pooja Hegde, Stars Abide By COVID Norms As They Go For Work

Popular celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Pooja Hegde and others were spotted in the city as they stepped out keeping COVID protocol in mind.

Adelle Fernandes
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted in the city as he was papped in Santacruz on January 14, 2022.

Arjun Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

He wore a simple black t-shirt and a beanie as he stepped out in chilly weather.

Ronit Roy
Image: Varinder Chawla

Adaalat fame Ronit Roy was also spotted in Mumbai on Friday at the airport.

Ronit Roy
Image: Varinder Chawla

He was seen in an all-black outfit and completed the look with a leather jacket and gave the camera a thumbs up.

Pooja Hegde
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde was seen in athleisure. She donned an olive green jacket and black leggings.

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was seen in the city on January 14. She was spotted in Bandra.

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Arora looked stunning in a simple flannel coat with neutral colours over a nude jogger set.

Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was papped in Bandra as she sat in her car. She wore a simple white t-shirt and had a black mask on.

Tags: arjun kapoor, pooja hegde, Janhvi Kapoor
