In Pics: From Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif; Popular B'wood Actors Spotted In Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was seen at Taj Lands End, promoting her film Gehraiyaan with her co-stars. She was seen in a stunning black and white blazer dress, with which she wore knee-high boots.
Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other hand looked dashing in an all-black look, and took his outfit to the next level with while sneakers.
Ananya Panday struck a pose with a red long sleeve dress, which she wore with black and red heels.
The Gehraiyaan trio then posed for a picture together. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.
Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Andheri on Tuesday as he was seen dressed for the cold in a green sweatshirt and beanie.
