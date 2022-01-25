Last Updated:

In Pics: From Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif; Popular B'wood Actors Spotted In Mumbai

Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and many other much-loved actors were spotted in the city on Tuesday.

Deepika Padukone
Image: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone was seen at Taj Lands End, promoting her film Gehraiyaan with her co-stars. She was seen in a stunning black and white blazer dress, with which she wore knee-high boots.

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other hand looked dashing in an all-black look, and took his outfit to the next level with while sneakers.

Ananya Panday
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday struck a pose with a red long sleeve dress, which she wore with black and red heels.

Gehraiyaan 
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Gehraiyaan trio then posed for a picture together. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Kartik Aaryan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Andheri on Tuesday as he was seen dressed for the cold in a green sweatshirt and beanie.

Aamir Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan was seen in a dark blue hoodie as he made his way out of a dubbing studio in Bandra.

Katrina Kaif
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif returned from her trip to the Maldives and arrived at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

Katrina Kaif
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen in a simple pink t-shirt and jeans, as she walked out of the airport.

Mouni Roy
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Mouni Roy was also seen at the airport and wore a matching brown outfit and sunglasses.

