In Pics: From Jacqueline Fernandez To Nora Fatehi; Check Celebs Chic Airport Looks

Last Updated: 28th November, 2021 20:33 IST

Raveena Tandon chose to go for a traditional look as she wore a bright yellow and white kurta, which she paired with palazzo pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out in a white top and styled the look with an unbuttoned white shirt and a gold chain.

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen at Mumbai airport in a baby pink hoodie and sweat pants, as she walked with a novel in her hand.

Ahan was joined by his father, Sunil Shetty, who was seen in a tucked-in t-shirt and jeans and had his hair in a bun.

Ahan Shetty, who is currently gearing up for the release of Tadap on December 3 was spotted in a crisp white shirt and black shades.

Malaika Arora wore a Gucci x Balenciaga jacket over a black crop top and slacks. She completed her look with a pair of leather boots.

Varun Dhawan colour-coordinated his outfit as he wore a blue hoodie and track pants. His mask also matched his look.

Nora Fatehi was papped at Mumbai airport in a dapper look donning a nude-coloured crop top, which she paired with a white pair of joggers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.