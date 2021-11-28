Last Updated:

In Pics: From Jacqueline Fernandez To Nora Fatehi; Check Celebs Chic Airport Looks

Here's a glimpse of Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and other actor's outfits as they were spotted at the airport on November 28

Nora Fatehi
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi was papped at Mumbai airport in a dapper look donning a nude-coloured crop top, which she paired with a white pair of joggers.

Varun Dhawan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan colour-coordinated his outfit as he wore a blue hoodie and track pants. His mask also matched his look.

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora wore a Gucci x Balenciaga jacket over a black crop top and slacks. She completed her look with a pair of leather boots.

Ahan Shetty
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ahan Shetty, who is currently gearing up for the release of Tadap on December 3 was spotted in a crisp white shirt and black shades.

Sunil Shetty
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ahan was joined by his father, Sunil Shetty, who was seen in a tucked-in t-shirt and jeans and had his hair in a bun.

Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Varinder Chawla

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen at Mumbai airport in a baby pink hoodie and sweat pants, as she walked with a novel in her hand.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out in a white top and styled the look with an unbuttoned white shirt and a gold chain.

Raveena Tandon
Image: Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon chose to go for a traditional look as she wore a bright yellow and white kurta, which she paired with palazzo pants.

