IN PICS | From Kangana Ranaut To Deepika, Best Dressed Bollywood Celebs Of The Week

Last Updated: 5th February, 2022 20:33 IST

Avneet Kaur looked sexy in the abs-baring maroon co-ord set. She styled the look with silver heels and open hair

'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at the screening of 'Badhaai Do'. She made an appearance in a black sleeveless top and ripped jeans

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana, wore a casual tube top with black pants at the 'Badhaai Do' screening

Rajkummar Rao arrived in the screening of his upcoming film 'Badhaai Ho' in a white and blue jacket paired with grey pants. He plays the role of a gay police officer in the comedy flick

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the lead character in her upcoming film 'Badhaai Do'. During the screening of her fillm, the actor was dressed in a shiny sleeveless blue crop top and ripped jeans

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city. The actor donned a blue checked shirt and blue pair of denim. He wore a black coloured mask to cover his face

Deepika Padukone opted for a geo print dress designed by David Koma. The midi dress has a bodycon fitting, a plunging neckline and a black collar. She paired the look with Black heels

Alia Bhatt chose an elegant white saree with delicate gold work on it. Her hair was tied in a bun and she accessorised her outfit with heavy jhumkas and wore a bindi

Kangana Ranaut flaunted a fierce 'Cheetah' look for the 'Tiku Weds Sheru' wrap up party. She opted for a shimmering red dress with the same coloured heels

This white ensemble worn by Kangana Ranaut has been stealing hearts. She was elegance personified in an all-white OOTD. Her smokey-eye make-up was the star of the show

For 'Tiku Weds Sheru's wrap-up party, Kangana wore a high-slit shimmery silver dress, paired with black-coloured velvet heels and she looked nothing less than a diva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.