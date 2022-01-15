Last Updated:

IN PICS | From Ranveer And Deepika To Saif And Kareena, Celebrities Papped In Mumbai Today

Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted in the city on Saturday.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Ayushmann Khurrana
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai on January 15 in a simple black t-shirt, which he paired with a matching bandana and sunglasses

Kareena Kapoor
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were papped together on Saturday and waved to the cameras

Ranveer Singh and Deepika
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport hand-in-hand on Saturday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Bollywood couple twinned in a simple white t-shirt and denim jeans combo

Malaika Arora
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was also spotted in the city as she went for a comfortable look with a loose grey long sleeve t-shirt

Tamannaah Bhatia
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia was papped in Bandra as she stunned fans in a black leather button-up shirt dress, which she paired with a bedazzled belt

Tamannaah Bhatia
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia took her outfit to the next level with a pair of stunning red stilettos and bold lipstick

Janhvi Kapoor
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a colourful floral midi dress, which she accompanied with gold heels

Tags: Ranveer singh, deepika padukone, kareen kapoor
