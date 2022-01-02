Last Updated:

In Pics | From Vicky Kaushal To Kiara, Celebs Mixed Comfort & Style For Airport Looks

Several celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Harnaaz Sandhu, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra & others were spotted at the airport nailing their airport looks

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
vicky kaushal
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Amyra Dastur was spotted at Mumbai airport donning a white full sleeve crop top which she teamed up with high waist denim jeans. 

vicky kaushal
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor looked dashing in a plain white shirt, which he teamed up with black trousers. 

vicky kaushal
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

The veteran actor also added a black hat to complete his look. He posed for the paparazzi as he walked out of the airport. 

vicky kaushal
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal was seen donning a mustard coloured sweatshirt and denim jeans. He added a grey cap to complete his look. His wife Katrina Kaif was also seen dropping him at the airport. 

vicky kaushal
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Hina Khan opted for a super comfy grey sweatshirt which she paired with cream coloured pants. 

vicky kaushal
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Hina was seen walking out of the airport with her beau, Rocky, who wore a printed white sweatshirt and denim jeans. 

vicky kaushal
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani was seen arriving at the airport in an oversized printed white shirt and a pair of matching shorts. She also added white sneakers to complete her look. 

vicky kaushal
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

The same day, Kiara's rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra also arrived at the airport, who also opted for a printed white tee. He added a grey jacket and dark jeans. 

 

vicky kaushal
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was spotted at the airport in an all-green outfit. She looked elegant as she opted for minimal makeup. 

vicky kaushal
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Producer Boney Kapoor was seen donning a navy blue tracksuit. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: vicky kaushal, harnaaz sandhu, Tamannaah Bhatia
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
'Lucifer' to 'Money Heist', here're 8 popular Netflix shows that bid adieu to fans in 2021

'Lucifer' to 'Money Heist', here're 8 popular Netflix shows that bid adieu to fans in 2021
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor papped together as they head to studios for upcoming project

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor papped together as they head to studios for upcoming project
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com