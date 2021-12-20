Last Updated:

In Pics: Govinda Onsets Early Birthday Celebrations With Wife Sunita And Media At Airport

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were spotted at the airport ahead of the actor's 58th birthday on December 20. See the pictures.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Govinda
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Raja Babu' actor Govinda was spotted at the airport with his wife Sunita Ahuja ahead of his 58th birthday. 

Govinda
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The seasoned actor wore a black jacket over a light shirt and sported stylish sunglasses. On the other hand, Sunita Ahuja wore a brown jacket with brown pants.

Govinda
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

To celebrate his birthday, the actor was surprised with a cake at the airport. 

Govinda
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Govinda and his wife Sunita were seen happily cutting the cake while the paparazzi sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for him.

Govinda
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda fed each other cake and thanked the media persons for their wishes. 

Govinda
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

After the cake cutting ceremony, the duo asked the media persons to enjoy the cake. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Govinda, Sunita, partner
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Katrina Kaif-Vicky arrive at Kalina Airport post intimate wedding, greet paps outside

Katrina Kaif-Vicky arrive at Kalina Airport post intimate wedding, greet paps outside
IN PICS | 'Brahmastra' motion poster launch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor pose candid

IN PICS | 'Brahmastra' motion poster launch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor pose candid
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com