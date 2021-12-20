In Pics: Govinda Onsets Early Birthday Celebrations With Wife Sunita And Media At Airport

Last Updated: 20th December, 2021 21:31 IST

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda fed each other cake and thanked the media persons for their wishes.

Govinda and his wife Sunita were seen happily cutting the cake while the paparazzi sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for him.

To celebrate his birthday, the actor was surprised with a cake at the airport.

The seasoned actor wore a black jacket over a light shirt and sported stylish sunglasses. On the other hand, Sunita Ahuja wore a brown jacket with brown pants.

'Raja Babu' actor Govinda was spotted at the airport with his wife Sunita Ahuja ahead of his 58th birthday.

