IN PICS: Harbhajan-Geeta Take Son Home; Alia, Yami And Others Were Photographed In Mumbai

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra take their son home while Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, and other stars were papped on the streets of Mumbai.

Joel Kurian
Harbhajan Singh
1/10
Varinder Chawla

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh, and their daughter Hinaya were clicked leaving the hospital in Khar as they took home their son, who was born last week.

Neha Kakkar
2/10
Varinder Chawla

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose for the paparazzi as they exited the airport after their journey.

Malaika Arora
3/10
Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora stepped out in the rains and netizens spotted her in Bandra.

Tamannaah Bhatia
4/10
Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia kept it casual as she headed home from the airport.

Khushi Kapoor
5/10
Viral Bhayani

Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor waves at the paparazzi as they find her in her Pilates classes in Bandra.

Pooja Hegde
6/10
Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde was among the other stars who was clicked at the airport.

Meezaan Jaaferi
7/10
Viral Bhayani

Meezaan Jaaferi seemed amused to be spotted by the paparazzi at a studio in Andheri.

Pranitha Subhash
8/10
Viral Bhayani

Pranitha Subhash stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film,  Hungama 2.

Alia Bhatt
9/10
Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt was photographed in a black top and denim shorts after a dubbing session.

Yami Gautam
10/10
Varinder Chawla

Yami Gautam, who recently got married, was spotted in her traditional attire, with the glow of a newly married woman in Bandra.

