In Pics | Hrithik Roshan Joins 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Team For Film's Success Party

18th December, 2021

Along with the actors, Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar were also in attendance at the success party.

The actor kept his look casual as he donned a black tee with a matching jacket and denim jeans.

Much to his fans' surprise, even Hrithik Roshan was in attendance at the event.

On Friday, the team of the film organized a small party at a restaurant in Mumbai in order to celebrate the film's success. Ayushmann was seen wearing an all-black look in a printed jacket.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released romantic drama, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

