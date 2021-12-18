Last Updated:

In Pics | Hrithik Roshan Joins 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Team For Film's Success Party

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others attend the success party of recently released hit silm, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Hrithik Roshan
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released romantic drama, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Hrithik Roshan
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

On Friday, the team of the film organized a small party at a restaurant in Mumbai in order to celebrate the film's success. Ayushmann was seen wearing an all-black look in a printed jacket. 

Hrithik Roshan
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor attended the success party sporting a quirky body-hugging dress. 

Hrithik Roshan
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

She enhanced her look by adding a matching statement bag and wearing minimal makeup.

Hrithik Roshan
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Much to his fans' surprise, even Hrithik Roshan was in attendance at the event. 

Hrithik Roshan
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor kept his look casual as he donned a black tee with a matching jacket and denim jeans. 

Hrithik Roshan
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan added a brown cap to enhance his look. 

Hrithik Roshan
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was spotted covering his face with a blue mask. 

Hrithik Roshan
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Along with the actors, Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar were also in attendance at the success party.

Tags: Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
