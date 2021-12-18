In Pics | Hrithik Roshan Joins 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Team For Film's Success Party

Quick links:
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released romantic drama, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
On Friday, the team of the film organized a small party at a restaurant in Mumbai in order to celebrate the film's success. Ayushmann was seen wearing an all-black look in a printed jacket.
