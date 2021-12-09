IN PICS | Images From Outside Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Royal Wedding Venue

Quick links:
As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gear up to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, here are some images from right outside the regal venue
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan
The scenic location is designed in the contemporary Rajasthani style and looks regal. Its architecture gives guests a regal ambience at the fort that is over 700 years old
Malavika Mohanan and actor Simran Kaur were recently seen enjoying the view at the wedding venue
A 3-layer security arrangement has been put in place at the venue to ensure the event proceeds smoothly
