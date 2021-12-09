Last Updated:

IN PICS | Images From Outside Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Royal Wedding Venue

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gear up to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, here are some images from outside their royal wedding venue.

Vicky Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gear up to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, here are some images from right outside the regal venue

Vicky Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

The scenic location is designed in the contemporary Rajasthani style and looks regal. Its architecture gives guests a regal ambience at the fort that is over 700 years old

Vicky Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malavika Mohanan and actor Simran Kaur were recently seen enjoying the view at the wedding venue

Vicky Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

A 3-layer security arrangement has been put in place at the venue to ensure the event proceeds smoothly

Vicky Kaushal
Image: Varinder Chawla

On Thursday afternoon, the bride and the groom stepped onto the alter with their family. Priests from Maharashtra started the rituals as the couple prepared for the Pheras

