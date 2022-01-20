Last Updated:

In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan Head Out In Style In Mumbai On Jan 20

Several popular celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Varun Dhawan
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan was papped in Juhu on Thursday in a tie-dye matching set.

Varun Dhawan
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

He was spotted stepping out of his car as he spoke on the phone and wore a mask and a cap.

Janhvi Kapoor
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted in the city on Thursday in a yellow crop top which she paired with a pair of denim jeans.

Malaika Arora
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was spotted in an all-white outfit in Bandra on January 20, 2022.

Malaika Arora
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

She wore a white comfortable hoodie, which she paired with biker shorts and sneakers.

Parineeti Chopra
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra stepped out in a chic look on Thursday and was among the other Bollywood actors spotted in the city.

Parineeti Chopra
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Chopra donned a pair of leather pants with a grey hoodie. The actor completed her trendy look with boots and sunglasses.

Tags: janhvi kapoor, parineeti chopra, varun dhawan
