IN PICS | Janhvi Kapoor Re-defines Glamour With Latest Pics From Saudi Photoshoot

'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia, and her recent photoshoots give us a glimpse into her stay in the Gulf nation.

Written By
Swati Singh
Janhvi Kapoor
1/6
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia, and her recent photoshoots give a glimpse into her stay there

Janhvi Kapoor
2/6
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

Dressed in a graceful white kaftan with a collar style neck pattern and a side slit, Janhvi Kapoor takes centre stage in a picturesque rocky landscape

Janhvi Kapoor
3/6
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

The young actor paired her attire with ethnic Kundan earrings and opted for nude makeup

Janhvi Kapoor
4/6
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has been creating a fashion statement in the Gulf nation and in her recent photoshoot impressed her fans by donning a white coloured Kaftan with red embroidery 

Janhvi Kapoor
5/6
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

Janhvi also enjoyed a full plate of a fruitful desert in the Middle Eastern country 

Janhvi Kapoor
6/6
Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

Enthralled with the beauty of Saudi Arabia, the actor shared a glimpse of the scenic landscape she was shooting in

