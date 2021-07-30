Last Updated:

IN PICS: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Clicked Outside Gym; Tara Sutaria & Others Snapped

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai recently and among them was Aditya Roy Kapur meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Emraan, Sonakshi & others were also snapped

Written By
Joel Kurian
Aditya Roy Kapur
1/9
Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur acknowledged the cameras after a visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu.

Emraan Hashmi
2/9
Varinder Chawla

Emraan Hashmi looked beefed up after gym session in Khar. 

John Abraham
3/9
Varinder Chawla

John Abraham was dressed in a hoodie as he arrived at his gym in Bandra.

Karisma Kapoor
4/9
Varinder Chawla

Karisma Kapoor acknowledged the cameras as they snapped her in Bandra.

Kartik Aaryan
5/9
Varinder Chawla

The shutterbugs did not mind being too intrusive as they captured Kartik Aaryan when he went for a look test in Juhu.

Malaika Arora
6/9
Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora looked stylish in a white dress as she stepped out in Bandra.

Sanya Malhotra
7/9
Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra waved at the cameras after a salon session. 

Sonakshi Sinha
8/9
Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha donned a floral Indian outfit as she headed for her journey and smiled for the cameras at the airport.

Tara Sutaria
9/9
Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria was courteous to the paparazzi as she stumbled upon them in Bandra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Taimur enjoys swing time; Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, others spotted in Mumbai

In Pics: Taimur enjoys swing time; Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, others spotted in Mumbai
IN PICS: From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, all B'wood celebs spotted in Mumbai recently

IN PICS: From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, all B'wood celebs spotted in Mumbai recently