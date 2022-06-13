In Pics: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Actors Varun Dhawan & Kiara Visit 'Dance Deewane Juniors' Sets

Last Updated: 13th June, 2022 18:33 IST

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also clicked & the duo looked adorable in their ethnic attires. While Anil donned a black kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket, Neetu wore a yellow coloured Punjabi suit.

Varun Dhawan was also elated after he received a wonderful painting, featuring him and his wife Natasha, from a fan.

Kiara was left surprised after one of her fans gifted her a handmade painting featuring her. The actor seemingly got emotional and greeted her fan for the sweet gesture.

Kiara Advani looked like a princess in an ivory saree paired with a tube crop top as she was also spotted outside the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

Varun even greeted his fans as he was papped taking pictures with them outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

While Nora looked gorgeous in a black and golden printed dress accessorised with gold jewellery, Varun looked dapper in all-black attire. The duo also did the famous 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' pose.

Varun Dhawan was clicked outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors as he posed for some pictures with the show's judge Nora Fatehi.

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and on Monday, he graced the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Kiara Advani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.