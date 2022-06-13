Last Updated:

In Pics: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Actors Varun Dhawan & Kiara Visit 'Dance Deewane Juniors' Sets

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor were spotted outside the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors' as they came to promote 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Written By
Swati Singh
Varun Dhawan
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and on Monday, he graced the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Kiara Advani.

Varun Dhawan
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan was clicked outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors as he posed for some pictures with the show's judge Nora Fatehi.

Varun Dhawan
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

While Nora looked gorgeous in a black and golden printed dress accessorised with gold jewellery, Varun looked dapper in all-black attire. The duo also did the famous 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' pose. 

Varun Dhawan
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun even greeted his fans as he was papped taking pictures with them outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Kiara Advani
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani looked like a princess in an ivory saree paired with a tube crop top as she was also spotted outside the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

Kiara Advani
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara was left surprised after one of her fans gifted her a handmade painting featuring her. The actor seemingly got emotional and greeted her fan for the sweet gesture.

Varun Dhawan
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan was also elated after he received a wonderful painting, featuring him and his wife Natasha, from a fan.

Varun Dhawan
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also clicked & the duo looked adorable in their ethnic attires. While Anil donned a black kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket, Neetu wore a yellow coloured Punjabi suit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Britney Spears spends gala time with Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton at her wedding

Britney Spears spends gala time with Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton at her wedding
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Vamika return to Mumbai after Maldives vacation; See pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Vamika return to Mumbai after Maldives vacation; See pics
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com