In Pics | Kangana Ranaut And Avneet Kaur Spotted In Mumbai Post 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Shoot

Kangana Ranaut is all set to introduce her maiden production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Tiku Weds Sheru
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Spotted in an ethnic avatar, the young actor will be making her debut as the female lead in Bollywood, in the film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Tiku Weds Sheru
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor had shared several BTS pictures with actors as she often visits the sets. 

Tiku Weds Sheru
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Avneet Kaur will be playing the role of Tasleem Khan aka Tiku in the upcoming entertainer, opposite seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru.

Tiku Weds Sheru
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor donned a yellow ethnic suit for her visit to the sets of the Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer entertainer. 

Tiku Weds Sheru
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai post visiting the sets of her maiden production, and the upcoming entertainer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

