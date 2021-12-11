In Pics | Kangana Ranaut And Avneet Kaur Spotted In Mumbai Post 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Shoot

Quick links:
Spotted in an ethnic avatar, the young actor will be making her debut as the female lead in Bollywood, in the film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.
Actor Avneet Kaur will be playing the role of Tasleem Khan aka Tiku in the upcoming entertainer, opposite seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru.
The actor donned a yellow ethnic suit for her visit to the sets of the Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer entertainer.
