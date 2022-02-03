IN PICS | Kangana Ranaut And Ekta Kapoor Come Together For New Reality Show 'Lock Upp'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news after it was announced that she would be making her OTT debut as a host in Ekta Kapoor's all-new reality show. The popular duo came together at an event for the show titled Lock Upp and several pictures of them surfaced online. Kangana also gave fans a glimpse of her look as she posted several pictures online and stunned in a dazzling silver gown.

Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor in Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut stole the show in her shining silver gown with a thigh-high slit. The long-sleeve gown went perfectly with the actor's accessories, nail polish and heels. She wore her hair in a unique way and her smokey-eye make-up was the star of the show. One of the pictures also saw Kangana looking like royalty as she sat on what looked like a maroon and gold throne. Ekta on the other hand wore a simple white shirt, which she tucked into a sequenced black skirt as she posed alongside a banner with the name of the show Lock Upp, which also has chains hanging from it.

Have a look at the pictures here

ALT Balaji had earlier made the announcement on Instagram and promised fans an 'intense' reality show. It mentioned that the upcoming show would be Ekta's 'biggest and more fearless' reality show yet and fans await its release. The caption read, "It’s showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!"

About Lock Upp

Lock Upp is an upcoming reality show and will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. It will be released on MX Player and will feature 16 celebrities locked up inside a property. No information about the release and names of contestants have been released.

