In Pics: Kangana Ranaut Kick-starts Promotions For Her Upcoming Movie 'Dhakaad'

Last Updated: 19th October, 2021 16:26 IST

Ranaut also interacted with her fans and clicked a selfie with one of the fans.

The actor was seen interacting with the media and posing for the cameras.

Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Agent Agni in 'Dhakaad', which will be released on April 8, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside her office. The actor has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Dhakaad'.

