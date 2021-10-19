In Pics: Kangana Ranaut Kick-starts Promotions For Her Upcoming Movie 'Dhakaad'

Quick links:
Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside her office. The actor has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Dhakaad'.
Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Agent Agni in 'Dhakaad', which will be released on April 8, 2021.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.