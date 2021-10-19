Last Updated:

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut Kick-starts Promotions For Her Upcoming Movie 'Dhakaad'

Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen in the action thriller film 'Dhakaad' as Agent Agni, was spotted at her Mumbai office.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside her office. The actor has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Dhakaad'.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Agent Agni in 'Dhakaad', which will be released on April 8, 2021.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen interacting with the media and posing for the cameras.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranaut also interacted with her fans and clicked a selfie with one of the fans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

She was recently seen in the biographical movie 'Thalaivii' based on politician J. Jayalalithaa.

