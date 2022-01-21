Last Updated:

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, And Others Spotted In City After Workout Sessions

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood celebrities spotted out and about in the city on Friday. See pictures below.

Kangana Ranaut
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was snapped in the city on Friday after her pilates session. The actor also sported a mask while getting in her car. 

Sushmita Sen
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Aarya' actor Sushmita Sen was all smiles as she posed for the cameras during her outing in the city. The actor sported an all-black outfit and white sports shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted out and about in a yellow collared crop top paired with bootleg cut jeans. 

Khushi Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi also accompanied the actor in a purple sweatshirt and shorts. 

Pooja Hegde
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Radhe Shyam' actor Pooja Hegde was spotted during her pilates session in the city. The actor sported her casual athleisure wear. 

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was clicked during her visit to the gym as she wore trendy yoga pants paired with a long sleeve black crop top.

