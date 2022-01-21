In Pics: Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, And Others Spotted In City After Workout Sessions

Quick links:
Kangana Ranaut was snapped in the city on Friday after her pilates session. The actor also sported a mask while getting in her car.
'Aarya' actor Sushmita Sen was all smiles as she posed for the cameras during her outing in the city. The actor sported an all-black outfit and white sports shoes.
'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted out and about in a yellow collared crop top paired with bootleg cut jeans.
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi also accompanied the actor in a purple sweatshirt and shorts.
'Radhe Shyam' actor Pooja Hegde was spotted during her pilates session in the city. The actor sported her casual athleisure wear.
