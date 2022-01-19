Last Updated:

In Pics: Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Hegde Rock Athleisure Wear With Their Trendy Outfits

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Hegde were spotted in the city as they stepped out for their Pilates and workout sessions in stylish gym wear.

Kriti Nayyar
Pooja Hegde
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde was papped as she stepped out from her pilates session, rocking her black and red athleisure wear. 

Pooja Hegde
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was clad in black tights with a cropped red and white hoodie as she posed for the camera. Hegde completes the look with classic white sneakers.

Pooja Hegde
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja is currently awaiting the release of her period drama Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. The film has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Pooja Hegde
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor also has films like Cirkus, Acharya among others in the pipeline. 

Kangana Ranaut
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was also spotted out and about in the city for her Pilates session. 

Kangana Ranaut
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Tanu Weds Manu actor wore a mask as she waved for the paps from a distance. 

