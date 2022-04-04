IN PICS | Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Pooja Hegde And Other Celebs Spotted In City

Last Updated: 4th April, 2022 22:35 IST

Pooja Hegde stepped out in athleisure as she donned a beige crop top and black leggings with a pair of unique sunglasses.

Ajay Devgn donned a striped shirt with shades of blue and looked dapper in sunglasses as he promoted his upcoming film Runway 34.

Kannada actor Yash, who is gearing up for the release of KGF Chapter 2 arrived in Mumbai in a white t-shirt and jeans, which he paired with a denim jacket.

Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at his girlfriend Malaika's residence after she sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was seen in a blue and white striped shirt and sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a simple oversized white t-shirt, joggers and bright pink sneakers as she was spotted visiting Malaika Arora, who recently met with an accident.

Shahid Kapoor was joined by his co-star Mrunal Thakur, who stole the show in a navy blue dress with a plunging neckline and elegant hoops.

Shahid Kapoor was seen at the trailer launch of his forthcoming sports drama Jersey on April 4, 2022. He donned a black shirt and took his look up a notch with a multi-colour jacket.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.