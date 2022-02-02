Last Updated:

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora Step Out For Lunch In Style

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted in the city on Wednesday as they stepped out for a lunch date. See pictures here.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Kareena Kapoor
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora were spotted in the city on Wednesday as they stepped out for a lunch date. 

Kareena Kapoor
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

All the three ladies sported a casual look and posed for the paps. 

Kareena Kapoor
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena wore a graphic t-shirt with wide-leg denim and a printed tote bag. The actor put her hair in a bun. 

Kareena Kapoor
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora wore black denim with a body-hugging sleeves top. 

Kareena Kapoor
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Amrita opted for a floor-length casual yellow coloured dress and paired it with black sunglasses. 

Kareena Kapoor
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The trio recently celebrated Amrita's birthday last week and shared a glimpse of her birthday party on Instagram. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Malaika Arora
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar make 1st appearance at Goa airport after tying the knot

IN PICS: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar make 1st appearance at Goa airport after tying the knot
In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & others spotted in Mumbai on Jan 26

In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & others spotted in Mumbai on Jan 26
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com