IN PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Kajol And Other Celebs Snapped In Mumbai Suburbs

Last Updated: 25th August, 2021 21:53 IST

Actor Patralekha Paul was recently clicked in the city while coming out of her car. The actor kept it simple with a t-shirt and track pants. She did not wear any makeup and left her hair open.

TV actors Ejaz Khan and Pavitra were recently snapped in Andheri. The couple gave a loved-up pose to the camera. Pavitra wore a striped top while Ejaz fashioned a yellow coloured T-shirt.

Ananya Panday donned a tie-dyed t-shirt and jeans during an outing in Bandra. The actor covered her face with a black mask to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urvashi Rautela was seen having her coffee in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor wore an embroidered lavender coloured Kurta with a pair of jeans. With light makeup, the actor also wore a pair of pearl earrings.

Shreya Dhanwanthary was recently snapped at Juhu PVR. The actor kept it casual with a pink t-shirt and track pants. She left her soft-curled hair open during her outing.

TV actor Krystle D'Souza was all smiles when clicked in Mumbai. The actor's outfit had pink coloured pullover and track pants. She completed her look with a printed bag tied around her waist.

Kajol was recently snapped in the city. She carried a casual look with a white kurta and blue denim. The actor also wore a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a printed mask.

Kareena Kapoor's outfit was a comfy co-ord set. She was seen fashioning a top and pair straight bottoms. The actor carried a sling and completed her look with white shoes.

Taimur Ali Khan, who was on an outing with his mother, wore a blue t-shirt and peach shorts. Kareena Kapoor walked behind Taimur while he was running in joy.

Karena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur were recently spotted in Bandra. Taimur, who was playful, jumped in joy as he reportedly met his friends on his day out.

