In Pics: Kareena Kapoor's Residence Sanitised By BMC Officials; RT-PCR Tests Conducted

As Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, BMC officials were spotted at her residence for sanitisation purposes as well as conducting RT-PCR tests.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier claimed that it sealed Kareena’s residence.
Apart from Kareena, Amrita Rao also tested positive for COVID-19, days after attending producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party.
BMC mentioned that its medical staff will also be conducting RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Amrita's residence
Kareena shared that she isolated herself after diagnosis and also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the COVID vaccine
