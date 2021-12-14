Last Updated:

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor's Residence Sanitised By BMC Officials; RT-PCR Tests Conducted

Shortly after Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, BMC officials were spotted at her residence for sanitisation purposes and conducting RT-PCR tests.

Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

As Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, BMC officials were spotted at her residence for sanitisation purposes as well as conducting RT-PCR tests. 

Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

The BMC officials were seen decked in PPE kits with masks, gloves and their ID cards on. 

Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier claimed that it sealed Kareena’s residence. 

Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Apart from Kareena, Amrita Rao also tested positive for COVID-19, days after attending producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party. 

Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

BMC mentioned that its medical staff will also be conducting RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Amrita's residence

Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena shared that she isolated herself after diagnosis and also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the COVID vaccine

Kareena Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

The BMC officials can be seen with sanitisation equipment as they enter the residential complex

