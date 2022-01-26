In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Spotted In Mumbai On Jan 26

Last Updated: 26th January, 2022 21:06 IST

She was seen in Santacruz in a simple black casual shirt, which she paired with maroon shorts.

Sunny Leone was also spotted in the city on Wednesday with her children, who waved the Indian flag on Republic Day 2022.

Malaika Arora also pulled off an all-black look as she went for a more cosy vibe with a sweatshirt and elevated her look with white heels.

Kareena Kapoor stunned in an all-black outfit, as she wore an oversized top and paired it with leather pants. She was spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday.

