Last Updated:

In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Spotted In Mumbai On Jan 26

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others were seen stepping out into the city on Wednesday.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Kareena Kapoor
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor stunned in an all-black outfit, as she wore an oversized top and paired it with leather pants. She was spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday.

Malaika Arora
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora also pulled off an all-black look as she went for a more cosy vibe with a sweatshirt and elevated her look with white heels.

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor struck a pose together as they twinned and left Malhotra's residence.

Sunny Leone
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone was also spotted in the city on Wednesday with her children, who waved the Indian flag on Republic Day 2022.

Sanya Malhotra
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra was among other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai on January 26.

Sanya Malhotra
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

She was seen in Santacruz in a simple black casual shirt, which she paired with maroon shorts.

Kartik Aaryan
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan was seen at a football ground in Juhu in sports attire.

Kartik Aaryan
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Bollywood star wore a bright orange jersey with white shorts and a bandana.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kartik aaryan, kareena kapoor, sunny leone
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Sushant Singh's birth anniversary: Revisiting actor's impressive transformation in films

Sushant Singh's birth anniversary: Revisiting actor's impressive transformation in films
Ranveer Singh in Rs 1 lakh-worth sweatshirt spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh in Rs 1 lakh-worth sweatshirt spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com