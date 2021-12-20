Last Updated:

IN PICS | Katrina Kaif To Patralekha, Celebrities Who Stunned In Bridal Couture In 2021

From Katrina Kaif to Patralekha, Bollywood celebs who tied the knot in 2021 and served major bride goals. Take a look at their bridal couture here.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif chose to be a Sabyasachi bride for her big day with beau Vicky Kaushal. Katrina chose a traditional Indian red bridal look for her nuptials. 

Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa

For her wedding ceremony with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha a red saree with an embroidered veil that was inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by designer Sabyasachi.  

Image: Instagram/@

Ankita Lokhande wore a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for her big day with Vicky Jain. The heavy lehenga was adorned with gemstones and Ankita wore a long golden dupatta as her veil. 

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhev Rekhi earlier this year and wore a red handloom saree with golden borders.  

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam

For her wedding with Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam took a traditional route and wore her mother's red silk saree. 

Image: Instagram/@adityaseal

Anushka Ranjan ditched the traditional red lehenga for her big day with Aditya Seal and instead wore a lavender coloured trousseau.  

Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long term boyfriend, Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding ceremony. She opted for an ivory and gold coloured saree and topped it off with a veil made with pearls. 

Image: Instagram/@varundhawan

Natasha Dalal designed her own bridal lehenga for her wedding ceremony with Varun Dhawan. Natasha wore a pale gold lehenga covered in dual tones of silver and gold. 

