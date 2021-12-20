IN PICS | Katrina Kaif To Patralekha, Celebrities Who Stunned In Bridal Couture In 2021

Last Updated: 20th December, 2021 23:05 IST

Natasha Dalal designed her own bridal lehenga for her wedding ceremony with Varun Dhawan. Natasha wore a pale gold lehenga covered in dual tones of silver and gold.

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long term boyfriend, Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding ceremony. She opted for an ivory and gold coloured saree and topped it off with a veil made with pearls.

Ankita Lokhande wore a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for her big day with Vicky Jain. The heavy lehenga was adorned with gemstones and Ankita wore a long golden dupatta as her veil.

For her wedding ceremony with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha a red saree with an embroidered veil that was inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by designer Sabyasachi.

Katrina Kaif chose to be a Sabyasachi bride for her big day with beau Vicky Kaushal. Katrina chose a traditional Indian red bridal look for her nuptials.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.